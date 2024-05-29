PLANNING THE STEAL: ACLU Sues Pennyslvania to Force Counties to Count Fraudulent Mail-In Ballots

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has sued the state of Pennsylvania in an effort to try and force counties to count votes with errors that would otherwise be invalidated.

PHL17 reports that the lawsuit is seeking to challenge a provision in the law that states that voters must write the correct date on the envelope of their mail-in ballot.

According to ACLU attorney Steve Loney, ensuring the correct date is written on the ballot “means nothing” and should be discounted.

“When something buts up against the Constitution, the Constitution wins,” said ACLU attorney Steve Loney. “So here we have a requirement that people have to sign and date. And include a handwritten date that means nothing.”

BREAKING: Today we and @PubIntLawCtr filed suit in Commonwealth Court on behalf of 9 voting rights groups, challenging PA’s requirement to handwrite a date on the mail ballot return envelope. The rule is unconstitutional and has disenfranchised tens of thousands of PA voters. — ACLU of Pennsylvania (@aclupa) May 28, 2024



“Right, everybody agrees that we’re talking about tens of thousands of ballots that were received on time. They complied with every other step in the process. And this one step means nothing.”

Around 8,000 mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania from the 2022 midterm elections were rejected for errors with dates and signatures.

The lawsuit comes after the U.S. Third US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last month that mail-in ballots without the correct date cannot be counted towards the final vote tally.

As long reported by The Gateway Pundit, mail-in ballots are the primary method that the Democratic Party uses to manipulate, rig, and ultimately steal elections from Republican opposition.

The COVID-19 pandemic provided a perfect cover for the widespread use of mail-in ballots, which ultimately allowed Joe Biden to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

Another federal lawsuit challenging the written date requirement for mail-in ballots remains ongoing.