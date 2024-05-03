Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on Long Island Beach As Beachgoer Films (VIDEO)

A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a Long Island beach on Wednesday evening, causing some beachgoers to panic.

On Wednesday, a pilot of a Cessna 152 was forced to make an emergency landing on Cedar Beach in Suffolk County, New York, after his single-engine plane suffered engine failure.

The 60-year-old pilot was seen flying at a low level over the shoreline at Cedar Beach before landing the Cessna 152.

Video of the emergency landing shows the plane safely landing on the sand, but seconds later, the plane nosedives into the sand, causing the plane to flip.

The pilot of the plane, along with the passenger, were both uninjured from the incident.

One beachgoer was able to film the emergency landing on the beach.

Per ABC 7 News:

A pilot and a passenger walked away unscathed after their small plane made an emergency landing in Suffolk County. The single-engine Cessna 152 landed on Cedar Beach in Mt. Sinai around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The 60-year-old pilot reported that the plane had experienced engine failure before coming down on the beach. Both the pilot and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman, were uninjured. No one on the beach was injured.

EMERGENCY LANDING: Plane lands safely on Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai after aircraft loses power during flight, Suffolk police say. https://t.co/ZQMwnBaWn6 — News12LI (@News12LI) May 2, 2024

This isn’t the first time the Cessna 152 plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a beach.

In 2016, Pilot Robert Keletii was forced to make an emergency landing at Sunken Meadow State Park after the plane suffered an engine failure shortly after taking off.

Keletii and a student he was instructing were both unharmed from the incident.