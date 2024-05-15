Peru’s Government Officially Classifies Trans, Nonbinary, and Intersex as ‘Mentally Ill’ People

The Peruvian government has taken a firm stand on the issue of gender identity. A new decree, signed by President Dina Boluarte, has officially classified transsexualism, nonbinary, and intersex conditions as “mental illnesses.”

Supreme Decree No. 009-2024-SA specifies “transsexualism” and “gender identity disorder in children” as mental health conditions, The Telegraph reported.

It further includes “dual-role transvestism, fetishist transvestism, egodystonic sexual orientation, and other gender identity disorders” in the same category. This groundbreaking decision by the Peruvian health ministry is seen by many as a bold affirmation of biological truths and a commitment to providing appropriate mental health care.

In defense of this action, the ministry asserts that this classification will “guarantee full coverage of medical attention for mental health.”

By amending the Essential Health Insurance Plan (PEAS), they aim to align medical treatment with the newly established view that such gender identity conditions fall within the domain of mental health disorders.

This policy has been met with applause from conservative factions who commend the government for taking a stand against what they perceive as a global trend of blurring biological realities.

