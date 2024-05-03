Palestinian-American CEO of Hair Loss and Erectile Dysfunction Company Sparks Uproar After Offering Jobs to Pro-Hamas Protesters While Hailing their “Moral Courage”

The CEO of a male hair loss and erectile dysfunction company caused an online uproar after boasting he is “eager” to hire the pro-Hamas agitators illegally occupying college campuses across America.

As The New York Post reported, Andrew Dudum, the CEO of Hims, posted a disgusting message on X praising the unruly individuals for their “moral courage” and sharing a link for them to apply for jobs.

“Moral courage > College degree,” he wrote. “If you’re currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university’s divestment from Israel, keep going. It’s working.”

“There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline,” he added while sharing a link to the Hims career page.

The Post reports that Dudum, who is Palestinian-American, has family members in Gaza and the West Bank. This reality may have clouded his views on the Middle East.

Fox Business notes that Hims, which was founded in 2017, offers treatments for weight loss, anxiety, and skin treatment in addition to male hair loss and erectile dysfunction. The company also recently rebranded as Hims & Hers to sell birth control pills and medication targeting pre-menopausal females.

X users were confused and angry upon seeing this tone-deaf post, with many threatening to boycott the company:

