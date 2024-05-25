Oops!… I Did it Again – Singer Britney Spears Posts Nude Video on Beach: “Hello to My Ass !!!”

Pop star Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday with a bizarre nude video, sparking more concerns over her mental health.

Britney Spears posts NAKED video on Instagram, showing off her behind, as she writhes around in the ocean- days after her family expressed extreme concern for her well being. The star captioned the video “Hello to my a**.” After posting the video, Spears uploaded another Instagram post with a Meme from the Bridesmaids film and the caption “Me talking to my family after the conservatorship telling me no coffees …spas…or cash for 13 years. Her father, Jamie Spears is reportedly so concerned over her recent behavior that he ‘may intervene’ after becoming terrified his “baby girl will become sick again.”

Britney Spears posts NAKED video on Instagram, showing off her behind, as she writhes around in the ocean- days after her family expressed extreme concern for her well being. The star caption the bizarre video “Hello to my a**.” After posting the video, Spears uploaded another… pic.twitter.com/Ygp4qqOAJM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 23, 2024

Brittney said in a follow-up post with a clip from Bridesmades commenting, “Me talking to my family after the conservatorship telling me no coffees … spas … or cash for 13 years !!! Source: Bridesmaids film (2011), Universal Pictures / @Musclemamafit.”

Earlier this year, Spears also shared a photo of herself nude at the beach.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on an incident where Spears (age 42) posted full-frontal nude photos to her over 42 million Instagram followers in 2022.

Spears shared a video on Instagram late Wednesday night that shows her naked and laying face down in shallow water along the shore of an undisclosed beach. She sticks her bare behind up in the air as she smiles, wearing only a necklace and a pair of sunglasses. Spears originally wrote a different caption, noting that she "raised my a-- a little higher so I have more booty." She also said she has been "thinking of getting injections on my a-- to make it fuller like that.” A quick scroll through the 42-year-old pop superstar's recently shared photos and videos reveals a slew of images in which she is seen sporting bikinis and dancing -- or wearing little to no clothes. She made headlines in September for . At the time, she claimed the knives weren't real.

It can be recalled that Spears was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship by her father in 2008, which was terminated in 2021 after a long and heavily publicized court battle.

Leading up to the termination, many used the hashtag #FreeBritney to voice their support for Britney’s freedom.

Once the conservatorship was dissolved, Britney gained her freedom. However, her social media posts sharing both nude images and concerning captions have left fans wondering if she truly did go crazy.

On October 24, 2024, Brittney published a book called “The Woman in Me” Per NY Times, "She has said that completing the recently published book — an account of her journey from Louisiana to the top of the pop charts and on to a conservatorship that denied her control of her career and finances — required an enormous amount of therapy."