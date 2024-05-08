Oh Goodie!… Biden Campaign Spox Tells MSNBC that Joe Biden WILL Be Debating Donald Trump (VIDEO)

by

Not a chance in hell.
All the cocaine in Hollywood won’t make this dementia patient sound coherent.

Old Joe Biden’s campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod told Morning Mika on Wednesday that Joe Biden will “definitely” be debating President Trump? Will he be mentioning him by name? Will the campaign be going after Trump on a regular basis to try and draw that contrast? Is that necessary?

Mika Brzezinksi: What about Joe Biden confronting Donald Trump either on a debate stage or on a number of these issues

Adrienne Elrod: I think absolutely it is, Mika. And look I think President Biden has made it very clear that he will be debating Donald Trump… There is no better way to articulate what Donald Trump would do in a second term as president than using his own words. Those words are devisive, they’re dangerous.

Tell us again that Trump is a danger.

This debate will never happen. And that is because Democrats already have their election stealing apparatus ready to roll in 2024. They don’t need to debate anymore.

Recall: Back in 2020 Democrats would only hold TWO debates instead of the typical three debates. They skipped the foreign policy debate because they knew Trump would destroy the Democrat record of destruction.

Via Post Millennial.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.