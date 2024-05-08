Oh Goodie!… Biden Campaign Spox Tells MSNBC that Joe Biden WILL Be Debating Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Not a chance in hell.

All the cocaine in Hollywood won’t make this dementia patient sound coherent.

Old Joe Biden’s campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod told Morning Mika on Wednesday that Joe Biden will “definitely” be debating President Trump? Will he be mentioning him by name? Will the campaign be going after Trump on a regular basis to try and draw that contrast? Is that necessary?

Mika Brzezinksi: What about Joe Biden confronting Donald Trump either on a debate stage or on a number of these issues

Adrienne Elrod: I think absolutely it is, Mika. And look I think President Biden has made it very clear that he will be debating Donald Trump… There is no better way to articulate what Donald Trump would do in a second term as president than using his own words. Those words are devisive, they’re dangerous.

This debate will never happen. And that is because Democrats already have their election stealing apparatus ready to roll in 2024. They don’t need to debate anymore.

Recall: Back in 2020 Democrats would only hold TWO debates instead of the typical three debates. They skipped the foreign policy debate because they knew Trump would destroy the Democrat record of destruction.

Via Post Millennial.