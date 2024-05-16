Office of Inspector General Finds FBI Special Agent Directed Subordinate to Give His Wife a Cash Bonus – DOJ Declines Prosecution

According to an investigation conducted by the Office of Inspector General, an FBI Special Agent in Charge (SAC) illegally directed a subordinate to give his spouse a cash award.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated an investigation after receiving information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Inspection Division, alleging that a then FBI Special Agent in Charge (SAC) had assigned the SAC’s spouse, who worked within the SAC’s chain of command, to serve on a committee and then arranged for the committee members, including the spouse, to receive cash awards in recognition of such service,” the Office of Inspector General wrote in an investigative summary.

“The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that the SAC had an imputed financial interest in the spouse’s receipt of the cash award, and that the SAC violated federal ethics regulations and related FBI policies when the SAC—without seeking prior authorization to participate in the matter—orchestrated the spouse’s receipt of the award by directing a subordinate to complete the paperwork necessary for the spouse to receive the award,” the OIG wrote.

“The SAC retired from the FBI prior to being contacted by the OIG for an interview. When later contacted by the OIG for a voluntary interview, the SAC declined to be interviewed. The OIG has the authority to compel testimony from current DOJ employees upon informing them that their statements will not be used to incriminate them in a criminal proceeding. The OIG does not have the authority to compel or subpoena testimony from former DOJ employees, including those who retire or resign during an OIG investigation.” the OIG wrote.

The Justice Department declined to prosecute the SAC and they will retire with a pension for life.