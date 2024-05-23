Obama Bros Terrified That if Trump Wins He Might Get to Appoint Two More Justices to SCOTUS (VIDEO)

The former Obama speech writers, often referred to as the Obama bros, run a podcast called Pod Save America.

During a recent episode, they revealed that they’re horrified by the prospect of Trump being reelected because he might get to appoint two more justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

They correctly point out that if that happens, the court will have a conservative majority for decades.

They also suggest that Democrats should run on this issue.

From Mediaite:

Ex-Obama Official Warns: A Trump Win in 2024 Will Mean FIVE Trump Justices on Supreme Court A former Barack Obama advisor is warning that a second Donald Trump term in the White House will inevitably lead to a “MAGA court majority” for decades to come. Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer raised alarms about another four years of Trump in office and the potential impact on the Supreme Court. In his first term, Trump appointed three judges to the Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. In the latest episode of Pod Save America, Pfeiffer argued Democrats should mimic a strategy he said Republicans deployed in 2016 when some were convinced to support Trump in the presidential election due to the significance of a Supreme Court seat being open at the time. Democrats, Pfeiffer said, should “reverse” this strategy and make the Supreme Court as central to their pitch as Republicans did… “If he gets two appointments, that means he will have appointed five Supreme Court Justices, all of whom will be around or below the age of 60 when he leaves office,” he said. “That is a court majority — a MAGA court majority that will rule for decades.

Watch the clip below:

“Think about the stakes in the Supreme Court. If Donald Trump wins, he will almost certainly get two more appointments…If he has two appointments, that means he will have appointed five Supreme Court justices” —@danpfeiffer on the 2024 election New pod: https://t.co/ZsnHspYqQw pic.twitter.com/ELjq5Ah2m2 — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) May 21, 2024

This is one of the main reasons that the left has amped up their attacks on the supreme Court. It drives them absolutely insane that they don’t control it.