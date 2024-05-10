NYPD Releases Images of Rapist Who Used Belt to Drag Woman’s Unconscious Body Onto Bronx Street in Sex Attack

The New York Police Department released new images of the monster who dragged a woman in between two cars in the Bronx and raped her.

A shocking video posted to X showed a man wrapping a belt around a woman’s neck, dragging her body onto a street in New York City, and raping her.

According to NYPD, the 45-year-old woman was attacked and sexually assaulted near 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue in the Bronx on May 1 around 3 am.

The attacker covered his face with a white towel as he assaulted the woman.

The video posted to X does not show the entire assault.

WATCH (graphic warning):

Graphic Warning: Disgusting video out of New York shows a man snag a woman with a belt before dragging her behind a vehicle. Video was posted online without further information.

If you recognize this man contact your local police. #nyc #newyork #crime pic.twitter.com/5111yRTJwQ — PPV_TAHOE (@ppv_tahoe) May 9, 2024

No arrests have been made.

Police are urging anyone with information about this horrific assault to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

NYPD last Thursday night released new images of the monster who sexually assaulted the woman earlier this month: