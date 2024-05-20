NOT TO MISS: Conservative Firebrand Monica Crowley Interviews Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft on Election Integrity on the Monica Crowley Podcast

Jim Hoft and podcast host Joe Hoft from JoeHoft.com and Lindell TV joined the the lovely and brilliant conservative warrior Monica Crowley on her podcast recently.

The Monica Crowley Podcast is marketed as a whipsmart, fast-paced, sassy blend of politics, culture, history and humor, all brought to you with the sunny optimism of Ronald Reagan’s “Happy Warrior” spirit.

Monica Crowley has – uniquely – served two American Presidents: Richard Nixon in his last years as Foreign Policy Assistant, and Donald Trump as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury. A high-profile TV and radio personality, she’s a New York Times bestselling author, popular columnist, and savvy, funny host who delivers one-of-a-kind insights and interviews. The Monica Crowley Podcast is true appointment listening.

The interview is now live on Monica’s podcast page.

Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft cover a number of subjects on election integrity, the industrial cencorship complex, and the incredible amount of challenges The Gateway Pundit has faced since we stood up and confronted the corrupt powers that be.

This is a very interesting interview on the 2020 election, the persecution of The Gateway Pundit, and hope for the future.

Monica could not have been more appreciative and respectful.