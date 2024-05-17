North Carolina’s Senate Votes to Ban Face Masks in Public and Democrats Are Triggered

by

In a stunning reversal of the tyranny of the COVID era, North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate has voted to ban face masks in public.

The proposal, which was voted on following an intense debate, was approved along party lines and will now head to the House for further scrutiny.

The Hill reports:

The North Carolina state Senate voted along party lines Wednesday to ban anyone from wearing masks in public, even for health reasons.

Republican supporters of the ban said it would help law enforcement crack down on protesters who wear masks. They say demonstrators are abusing COVID-19 pandemic-era practices to hide their identities following a wave of pro-Palestine protests nationwide and at North Carolina universities.

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

