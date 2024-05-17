North Carolina’s Senate Votes to Ban Face Masks in Public and Democrats Are Triggered

“Is it really that you find masked chemo patients that threatening? Something about them makes you really angry?” complained Democratic Sen. Natasha Marcus. “Or is this, more likely, a desire to score some political points with the anti-mask crowd during an election year, at the expense of vulnerable people?”

“This bill criminalizes their behavior, and mine,” added Democratic Sen. Sydney Batch. “We talk a lot about freedoms in this chamber. I hear it all the time. I should have the freedom — my children and my husband should have the freedom — to wear masks in order to protect and save my life, without fear of being arrested and charged.”

The issue of mask wearing became a major political issue during the COVID pandemic, with left-wing politicians all over the world attempting to legally compel people to wear them without any evidence as to their efficacy. In fact, some scientific studies have found that mask wearing may actually increase risk of illness due to the build up of bacteria.

The bill is likely to be vetoed by the states Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. However, Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers and could override that veto if they meet the required threshold.