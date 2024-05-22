Newsweek Pushes FAKE NEWS Story About Tucker Carlson and… RUSSIA!

Newsweek has been busted for running a fake news story about Tucker Carlson, saying that he has made a deal with Russia State TV.

Their tweet is still up.

Tucker Carlson launches show on Russian state TV https://t.co/5hvYjqcvuj pic.twitter.com/6nZwE6K5ce — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 21, 2024

Twitchy grabbed this part of the original story:

Conservative TV host Tucker Carlson has launched his own show on a Russian state television channel. The former Fox News anchor is presenting the program Tucker on the rolling news channel Russia 24, with the first episode now available online, Russian state newspaper Rossiskya Gazyeta reported. The paper said that the show is part of a joint project with Carlson TV, in which he will interview figures and politicians who have “alternative views to the mainstream.” In February, Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Newsweek has since been forced to update the story.

Newsweek has now updated their headline and added an editor's note stating that Tucker did not in fact launch a show on Russian TV after Tucker Carlson Network CEO @NeilPatelTDC rejected their claim and said Newsweek didn't even reach out to them for comment before publishing it.… https://t.co/rJQQmaqMDa pic.twitter.com/cRKO27dudy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 21, 2024

Tucker’s business partner Neil Patel posted a response.

The Tucker Carlson Network has not done any deals with state media in any country. Whoever is currently pretending to be the old Newsweek brand would know that if they had checked with us before printing like news companies are supposed to do. https://t.co/xbukz58F88 — Neil Patel (@NeilPatelTDC) May 21, 2024

Newsweek busted for publishing fake news… again. https://t.co/oJ94BBayjX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 21, 2024

It looks like this was the source:

Seems the source for this bogus story was *literally* the Ukrainian version of Pravda. https://t.co/DT3L4nx0OL pic.twitter.com/BqpaHZheOR — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) May 21, 2024

This is the liberal media that wants you to be deeply concerned about disinformation.

Once again, one can’t help but notice that these kinds of mistakes always seem to go in only one direction.