Newsweek Pushes FAKE NEWS Story About Tucker Carlson and… RUSSIA!

Newsweek has been busted for running a fake news story about Tucker Carlson, saying that he has made a deal with Russia State TV.

Their tweet is still up.

Twitchy grabbed this part of the original story:

Conservative TV host Tucker Carlson has launched his own show on a Russian state television channel.

The former Fox News anchor is presenting the program Tucker on the rolling news channel Russia 24, with the first episode now available online, Russian state newspaper Rossiskya Gazyeta reported.

The paper said that the show is part of a joint project with Carlson TV, in which he will interview figures and politicians who have “alternative views to the mainstream.”

In February, Carlson interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Newsweek has since been forced to update the story.

Tucker’s business partner Neil Patel posted a response.

It looks like this was the source:

This is the liberal media that wants you to be deeply concerned about disinformation.

Once again, one can’t help but notice that these kinds of mistakes always seem to go in only one direction.

