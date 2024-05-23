Newly Released Emails Reveal that John Kerry and Obama Admin. Blocked FBI from Arresting Dangerous Iranians Including Terrorists at Least 8 Times

by
John Kerry photographed in 2018 after meeting with Iranian officials to work against the US administration’s policy on Iran.

In March 2018, Barack Obama’s former Secretary of State, John Kerry was caught secretly meeting with Iranian officials to salvage Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Kerry was working against the Trump administration to salvage Obama’s Iranian nuclear deal that funded terrorism across the Middle East.

Obama’s former Secretary of State was seen dining with several Iranian regime officials. The above photo was taken as Kerry left the restaurant in Paris.

Around this time, President Trump withdrew from the sham Iranian nuclear deal. President Trump knew the deal with the Iranian mullahs was not working.

John Kerry reportedly told the Iranian officials to “wait out” Trump’s presidency for more accommodating policies from Democrats.

Kerry knew US dollars sent to Iran in Obama’s sham nuclear deal would end up in the hands of terrorists.

In April 2021, John Kerry was caught on audio sharing information on Israel’s covert operations in Syria with Iran’s foreign minister.  This was treasonous behavior. The information was NOT in the public domain as Joe Biden’s administration suggested.

In March 2024 House Republicans demanded John Kerry disclose details about his “shadow diplomacy” with the Iranian regime during the Trump administration — warning that Kerry’s actions may have violated the federal Logan Act.

John Kerry with Iranian Foreign Minister and friend Mohammad Javad Zarif

Earlier this week, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that he has new emails that show Obama’s Secretary of State John Kerry blocked MULTIPLE FBI attempts to arrest two dangerous Iranian individuals during Obama’s nuclear negotiations with the Iranian regime.

The documents show that Kerry’s State Department stopped eight arrests in order to protect the Iran nuclear deal, including arrests of terrorists.

Arutz Sheva reported:

During the Obama Administration, the US State Department prevented the FBI from arresting people connected to Iran’s illicit nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, including “known terrorists,” two Republican Senators said in a bombshell accusation.

Yesterday (Wednesday), Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis) presented unclassified emails from the FBI obtained from whistleblowers showing that the State Department blocked multiple arrests in 2015 and 2016 so as not to jeopardize the Joint Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

In a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Senators wrote, “The records provided to our offices show that the Obama/Biden administration’s State Department, under the leadership of John Kerry, actively and persistently interfered with FBI operations pertaining to lawful arrests of known terrorists, members of Iranian proliferation networks, and other criminals providing material support for Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.”

They elaborated, “For example, unclassified FBI email records from August 25, 2017, detailed at least eight instances connected to the Iran deal where the ‘FBI/DOJ/USG could have moved forward with the cases but the State Department chose to block them.’ According to the records, in six of these instances, the FBI lost the opportunity to arrest the main subject. The email says that one of the lost main subjects was noted to be ‘on the Terrorism Watch List” and another “returned to Iran.’ The email further says that in another instance the State Department ‘blocked [FBI’s] plan to arrest while the subject was mid-flight and the subject was forced to leave the US immediately upon arrival.’ The email also provides that at least two targets were arrested only after ‘State lifted their block…since the new [Trump] Administration took office.'”

Will Congress take any action against this traitor? We are waiting.

