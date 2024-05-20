New Zealand MP’s Son and Rising Rugby Star Dies Suddenly at 22

Brody Cameron, a rising star in New Zealand rugby and son of ACT Member of Parliament Mark Cameron, has died suddenly at the age of 22. The young athlete’s passing was announced by his father on Wednesday, five days after his untimely death.

Mark Cameron expressed his profound grief on social media, stating, “Good speed my Son, my boy. I love you always, Dad. RIP.”

The cause of Brody’s sudden death remains undisclosed, leaving many speculating and concerned about the circumstances that led to such a tragedy involving a young athlete in prime health.

Brody Cameron was a celebrated forward for the Vikings Rugby Football Club in Northland, distinguishing himself as a prominent figure in New Zealand’s rugby scene, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon extended his condolences to Mark Cameron on behalf of the National Party, which forms part of the coalition government with the ACT Party.

“On behalf of the National Party, I offer our deepest condolences to you, Mark. I know the thoughts and prayers of the whole Parliament are with your family right now too,” Luxon said.

Other politicians, including ACT Party colleague and government minister Karen Chhour, also expressed their heartfelt condolences.

In an emotional address during his son’s service held at the Dargaville Rugby Club, Mark Cameron, fighting back tears, said, “Brody Cameron, you are all of my successes and none of my failures… As a father and as a human being, I love you.”

“When patience fell to anger [and] frustration for some of us, you found temperance, pause and thought. When apathy beset the many, you found sympathy, empathy and kindness that only a few of us could actually ever parallel. When some looked for shortcomings and weakness and errors of the vulnerable, my boy you found decency, dignity and their blessings.

“Son these are the lessons you gave this world; you gave all of us. The many qualities that I do not have, some here do not have, you brought to all of us.

“From a father to a son, I say to you tackle the bastards, run straight, leave your shoes and your hat at the door and remember to smile when you’re greeted, for we will say hi, you will say hi and we are together.

“I love you, my boy,” Cameron concluded, per NZ Herald.