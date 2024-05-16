NEW: Texas AG Ken Paxton Takes Over Investigation Into Corrupt Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s $11 Million No-Bid Contract

The walls are finally closing in on corrupt Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined the investigation into Lina Hidalgo’s $11 million no-bid contract.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (D) transferred the case to Ken Paxton’s office so it didn’t ‘fall through the cracks’ when she leaves office next year.

KHOU 11 reported:

Lawyers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will have six months to become familiar with a case involving three ex-staffers of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo accused of steering a contract toward a vendor. That timeline was set by Harris County Judge Hazel Jones. Attorneys from the AG Ken Paxton’s office told Jones they need time to review the material in the case. “We just got on the case, we need to catch up to speed,” one attorney said.

Hidalgo’s office is embroiled in a bid-rigging scandal.

Lina Hidalgo’s top three staffers were indicted in April 2022 after prosecutors expanded the investigation into an $11 million ‘vaccine outreach contract’ awarded to one of the judge’s political cronies.

While Hidalgo was threatening to jail and fine people for violating her Covid rules, she was secretly trying to award one of her political cronies, Felicity Pereyra, who founded Elevate Strategies, an $11 million ‘vaccine outreach’ contract.

Hidalgo ultimately panicked and canceled the $11 million vaccine contract after questions were raised that it was with a one-person firm with no experience.

Hidalgo’s Chief of Staff Alex Triantaphyllis and Policy Director Wallis Nader along with co-defendant Aaron Dunn were charged with misuse of official information and tampering with government documents in connection with the canceled vaccine outreach contract.



Aaron Dunn, Alex Triantaphyllis, Wallis Nader

Lina Hidalgo and Kim Ogg previously got into a public feud.

Hidalgo trashed DA Kim Ogg in a press conference last year after she accused her of threatening her reelection by floating a possible indictment.

WATCH:

The DA has an agenda, and that agenda is not justice–it’s political. This isn’t the first time she pursues a political vendetta under the guise of a criminal investigation. pic.twitter.com/KBJOvbVfh2 — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) May 17, 2022

Lina Hidalgo checked herself into a treatment facility for clinical depression last summer.