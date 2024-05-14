New Book by Former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Falsely Claims Biden Never Looked at His Watch as Dead Service Members Returned From Afghanistan

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has released a new book in which she claims that Joe Biden never looked at his watch during a ceremony for the return of the service members who were killed during his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a twist of nearly perfect irony, Psaki claims that in saying this, she was fighting misinformation.

Even some liberal news outlets are calling her out on this.

From Axios:

Psaki’s new book falsely recounts Biden’s watch check in troop ceremony Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki claims in her new book that President Biden never looked at his watch during the ceremony for soldiers killed during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 — contradicting news photos and firsthand accounts of Gold Star families. Why it matters: In TV ads and social media posts, Donald Trump and his allies repeatedly have used images of Biden checking his watch during the ceremony to try to undermine the president’s brand as an empathetic leader. – Psaki’s book is the latest instance of current and former Biden administration officials downplaying or misrepresenting controversial episodes from the Afghanistan withdrawal ahead of the 2024 election… – Psaki, now a star anchor at MSNBC who has described herself as a journalist, writes that Biden’s critics were engaged in “misinformation” and used the image to make “him appear insensitive, concerned only about how much time had passed.”

Is it really misinformation if we can see it happen on video?

Joe Biden is attending Dover Air Force Base today to honor the three American service members killed in Jordan. In 2021, he "honored" the thirteen soldiers who died in Afghanistan by checking his watch. pic.twitter.com/3h2gt0z1HA — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 2, 2024

The Gold Star families are justifiably outraged.

The Daily Mail reports:

Several members of the families of the troops killed in Afghanistan expressed their frustration with Psaki for denying the incident, which many of them personally witnessed… The group called on Psaki’s book publisher and her employer MSNBC to address the mistake. ‘We are calling on Simon & Schuster and MSNBC to hold Ms. Psaki accountable for publishing this dishonest attack on Gold Star families,’ they concluded.

Here’s a reminder of how easily this woman lies.

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

The Gold Star families should sue.