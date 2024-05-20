Never Seen a Savior of a League Get Treated Like This” – Caitlin Clark Sets Records Despite Wicked Welcome to the WNBA

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The WNBA is giving “the savior of their league” a very unfriendly welcome, yet she overcomes the hate.

We previously reported on the horrible reception that the WNBA gave Caitlin Clark.

Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports commented on how terrible the WNBA has been on Caitlin Clark. In this play from Saturday, last year’s league MVP puts an unnecessary pick on Clark when she isn’t looking. Breanna Stewart is bitter towards Clark and may be jealous because no one knows who she is but everyone knows who Clark is.

Never seen a savior of a league get treated like this https://t.co/TXNEd4umbl — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 18, 2024

The league is calling turnovers on Clark and doing something unheard of when reporting them. The statistician at the WNBA adds “bad pass” to the sheet. This is something we’ve never seen before. The following was from the game earlier this week.

Here is an example of a “bad pass” from Caitlin Clark that was labeled a turnover on Clark. (Hint – if the ball hits your teammate’s hands it’s not your fault if they can’t catch the ball.)

This was credited as a turnover on Caitlin Clark ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/J6gcx8QDHe — Jordan Stocks (@StockTalks21) May 18, 2024

Here is another moment where Clark’s team can’t keep up with her.

Here is another perfect Caitlin Clark pass that her teammate can’t handle and the WNBA stat recorder said it was a turnover on CC. What is going on with these stat recordings? pic.twitter.com/y4RbamR4cF — Jordan Stocks (@StockTalks21) May 18, 2024

Despite all the hate, Caitlin Clark became part of WNBA history in her first three games.

In elite company Caitlin Clark joins Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Nikki McCray as the only WNBA players to tally 50+ PTS and 15+ AST in their first 3 career games!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/wfUUb0GSjj — WNBA (@WNBA) May 18, 2024

In addition, the game on Saturday was the largest paid gate in WNBA history.

The New York Liberty and Indiana Fever made history Saturday, as their game had the largest paid gate of any WNBA game since the league’s inception in 1997.

According to Spotify’s Bri Lewerke, the Liberty and Fever drew over $2 million in ticket revenue. They also sold out the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which holds nearly 18,000 fans for basketball.

Fans were on hand to witness just the third WNBA regular-season game in the career of 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark, plus a pair of former No. 1 overall picks in Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart played for the Liberty as well.

After all of this, here is where Clark stands in the WNBA after three bad games.

How Caitlin Clark Ranks in the WNBA so far: Mins played – 97 (5th)

Assists – 17 (2nd)

Rebounds – 13 (22nd)

Points – 51 (7th)

F T % – 100% (Tied 1st)

3 P M – 9 (1st)

F G M – 16 (13th)

EFF – 40 (18th) I’ll update this after every 10 games. pic.twitter.com/YpyisQQwqq — Law | CC = (@TLaww22) May 20, 2024

Will the WNBA destroy Caitlin Clark and the league, or will Caitlin Clark stand above them all and show the world the “savior” she is?

