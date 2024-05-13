“My Goodness Gracious!” – CNN Freaks Out Over Latest Poll Numbers Showing President Trump Leading in 5 of 6 Swing States – Including Nevada by 13 Points!

Fake News Freakout!

CNN is in full panic mode today after the latest release of battleground polling data by The New York Times, Siena College and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

President Trump is leading in:

Arizona by 6 points

Georgia by 9 points

Nevada by 13 points – “My goodness gracious!”

Pennsylvania by 3 points

Wisconsin by 1 point

The New York Times poll has Biden up in Michigan by 1 point for some reason.

CNN reporter Harry Enten called the latest swing state polling an “absolute disaster” for Joe Biden and the Democrat Marxists.

Harry Enton: Look, these Sunbelt battlegrounds say, frankly, for the Joe Biden campaign, these numbers are an absolute disaster. The smallest leaders are in Arizona. For Donald Trump, he’s up six. Look at this. Nine in Georgia, 13 in Nevada! My goodness gracious. My God! that is a huge lead! No Democrat has lost that state since John Kerry lost it back in 2004. How about these Great Lake battleground states? This is something that the Joe Biden campaign can work with. Look, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump up three, but that’s well within the margin of error. Wisconsin, Donald Trump up one. Well within the margin of error. And actually a Joe Biden lead, well within the margin of error. Up a point here. This they can work with the Joe Biden campaign. This the Donald Trump campaign absolutely loves. And it looks like a lot of the other polling out of the Sunbelt battle.

CNN then pretends that Trump is losing white voters to Marxist Democrats – complete nonsense!

Harry Enton: So this is among likely voters in all these battleground states we just spoke about. Back in 2020, 84% of the Trump campaigns of the Trump coalition was white. Look where it is. Now it’s 78%. The nonwhite portion of the Trump coalition, it was 13% in 2020. Look at this. Now it’s 19%. So the Trump coalition is becoming more diverse. And of course, those sunbelt battleground states are more diverse than the Great Lake battleground states.

Via Catturd2.

