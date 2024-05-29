MUST SEE: “You Are A F*cking Idiot” – Trump-Deranged Joy Reid Curses at Ben Bergquam Outside Manhattan Court House (HILARIOUS VIDEO)

Radical far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid shouted at Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam, calling him a “f*cking idiot” on Wednesday after he asked about her Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Joy Reid hates Trump with a passion. On a daily basis, she can be found propagating false narratives about the president and Republicans, mocking his supporters, and being racist against white people.

On Wednesday, Bergquam confronted her on her mental illness and fake blonde butch haircut outside the Manhattan Court House where the show trial against Donald Trump is being held.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the jury will deliberate between 10 AM and 4:30 PM starting today. The prosecution has yet to define the alleged criminal act that President Trump committed. But it doesn’t matter. The court and its rigged jury are ready to find Trump guilty and send him to prison.

"You're an idiot," Reid said in response to Ben's question about whether people with TDS know they have it.

Before he could even get another question in for the disgraced MSNBC host, she became unhinged and shouted, "You are a f*cking idiot!"

Watch below:

Bergquam: Hey Joy, just wondering: do you think people with Trump Derangement Syndrome know they have it? Reid: You're an idiot. Bergquam: Second question... Reid: You are a f*cking idiot! Bergquam: Did you steal Trump's haircut or did he steal yours? Bergquam: Did you steal Trump's haircut or did he steal yours? Cultural Appropriation haircut right there. She didn't like that too much. Joy Ried, everybody. Trump derangement syndrome, full swing.