MUST SEE: Expectant Father Breaks Down After Losing Battle to Keep His Baby Alive (VIDEO)

In a deeply moving moment during Kristan Hawkins’ “No Abortion, No Exceptions” Tour at Florida International University, Tommy Kearns, a grieving father, shared his heart-wrenching story over the loss of his unborn daughter, Clementine.

Kristan Hawkins, the CEO of the Pro-Life Generation, is advocating for the abolishment of abortion. Her tour is a direct challenge to the exploitation of tragic personal stories by “abortion-loving politicians” to push their “anti-woman, anti-baby, and anti-life agenda.”

Kearns, who drove three hours to speak, recounted the painful experience of his daughter Clementine’s abortion.

Kearns recounted his desperate pleas to the mother of his child not to proceed with the abortion. Despite their five-month debate and his unconditional love for both his child and her mother, his pleas were in vain.

“Before I get into my question, I just wanted to say my daughter’s name is Clementine,” Kearns began. “She was five months along when she was aborted. My daughter was healthy. I begged her mother not to go through with the abortion. For five months, we went back and forth. I don’t hate her. I love her, and I’m working on forgiving her.”

“She was confused, she was uncertain, and she had doubts. Mike Tyson has doubts before he gets into a ring. This was an option, and she took that option, and she regrets it now. ”

“This is just a thought that just came into my head; why do you think that people dehumanize my Clementine? Why wasn’t she human enough for people to help me mourn? Why wasn’t she human enough for people to talk about?” Kearns asked, struggling to understand how society could disregard his grief and the humanity of his unborn daughter.

He drew a personal comparison, noting that his mother was born prematurely at the same stage of pregnancy at which Clementine was aborted, emphasizing the potential for life that was extinguished.

Kearns expressed his devastation over not having the chance to say goodbye to his daughter or mourn her as one would with a born child.

“My daughter was five months. I didn’t get to say goodbye to my daughter. I didn’t know about the abortion until after it happened… She was ripped apart. My daughter doesn’t get a funeral. My daughter doesn’t get respect… How much money did they make off of my daughter’s body?”

“My daughter was a person. My daughter is an angel, and I pray for her every single day. I talk to her. I still feel like she’s there. I feel like on July 20th, my daughter is going to be there.”

Kearn expressed his deep connection to Clementine, emphasizing that she was more than just a biological term; she was a growing life that held significant emotional value to him.

“I have her sonogram picture the first time I heard her heartbeat, and I bring this up to people, and I say, ‘Well, she had a heartbeat. Wasn’t she a person?’… For five months, I’m told by my friends, I’m crying over somebody I never met before,” he said, confronting the dismissive attitudes towards his mourning. He reveals the isolation he feels, surrounded by people who diminish his daughter’s existence to merely being “a fetus” and not a “person.”

“My daughter not only matters, but I do not want my daughter to be forgotten. I want my daughter’s story to be talked about. I want her to be remembered. She wasn’t just a fetus.”

The agony is palpable as Kearns recounts the haunting images and nightmares that linger after researching the medical procedures associated with abortion.

His speech also touched on the wider political and societal implications of abortion laws, calling them “evil laws” that need to be challenged and changed.

“My question is really for society. Why doesn’t my daughter matter? Why wasn’t she enough? Why didn’t she get a chance to live? And ultimately, no, I’m not blaming my ex. She had doubts, and she regrets it. Ultimately, this is our government’s fault. We’ve stopped evil laws in the past, in America and in Germany… We came together and we stopped evil laws. This is an evil law that killed my daughter,” Kearn said.

The speech ended with a plea for remembrance and a call to action, urging society to think of Clementine and to keep her memory alive.

Here’s a heart-wrenching video of Kearns talking about his daughter Clementine:

Watch Kearns full speech at the event: