MORE LIES! Joe Biden Tells West Point Grads He Was “Appointed” to the Naval Academy Where He “Wanted to Play Football” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Saturday took a break from his weekend vacation in Delaware to deliver the 2024 commencement address at the United States Military Academy, West Point, in New York.

81-year-old Biden shuffled onto the stage.

VIDEO:

Crooked Joe Biden shuffles onto the stage at the West Point commencement ceremony pic.twitter.com/sOk5thEmFP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

Joe Biden slurred his way through the commencement address.

At one point what’s left of Joe Biden’s brain broke.

“The fall he a tied, that fall he decided, look — I shouldn’t get into this, probably,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN (confused again): "The fall he a tied, that fall he decided, look — I shouldn't get into this, probably." pic.twitter.com/YmCefGpnTc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

Biden lied to the West Point grads and claimed he was “appointed” to the Naval Academy.

“I was appointed by my – the fellow I ran against when I was 29 years old to the Naval Academy. I was one of ten. I wanted to play football and the day I was supposed to go down for the interview, a classmate of mine was also one of the ten appointed…” Biden said. “I said, well, I’m not going there. I’m going to Delaware ha ha ha. Not a joke!”

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies. There is no proof to back up these claims. Biden is a legend in his own mind.

WATCH:

Biden tells West Point graduates that he was "appointed" to the Naval Academy, where he "wanted to play football." He has repeated this lie many times before and there is still no record any of it ever happened. pic.twitter.com/JxLC1EG9fO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 25, 2024

After slurring through his remarks, Biden had to be guided to his seat.

“That’s all?” Biden said.

What a disgrace.