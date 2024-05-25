Montana Parents Who Lose Custody of 14-Year-Old Daughter for Opposing Gender Transition Say Government Took Their Child to Canada Without a Warrant

Todd and Krista Kolstad of Glasgow, Montana, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), accusing it of egregious civil rights violations.

The couple asserted that their 14-year-old daughter was unlawfully removed from their custody and sent to Canada by her biological mother without due process or a warrant.

The lawsuit, filed in Billings, targets DPHHS social workers Cyndi Baillargeon and Crystal Whitmore, accusing them of seizing their daughter unlawfully—without due process or a warrant.

The couple contended that state workers violated the law by removing the child from their custody without obtaining a judge-signed warrant.

Court documents filed Monday also allege that the Kolstads had been supportive of finding a hospital bed for H.K., in Montana, and believed the teen would be taken to Billings Clinic. However, they said with little notice, the state switched plans, sending H.K., to a psychiatric treatment center in Casper and then forbade contact. The Kolstads also maintain that both the in-patient Wyoming hospital and the youth group home in Billings allowed their child to be addressed by a male name, allowed male clothing and toiletries as well as provided chest binders — all things to which they objected. Attorney Matthew Monforton, who represents the Kolstads, argues in court filings that the child was “not in any danger of serious bodily harm when CPS seized her.” Moreover, according to the doctor’s notes in the court documents, H.K. was “not an active threat” of suicide or harm when moved to Wyoming. However, the lawsuit argued that CPS workers falsely testified in an affidavit that the teenager faced “an imminent risk of physical harm.” Monforton said that Child Protective Services was also silent about the Kolstads’ deeply held religious beliefs. “This omission was material because, under Montana law, a finding of child neglect cannot occur ‘for the sole reason that a parent or legal guardian, because of religious beliefs, does not provide adequate health care for a child,’” the court documents said. The Kolstads also claimed in the court filing that they were told by Child Protective Services that they would not regain custody “of their daughter unless they accepted her transgenderism.”

This legal battle comes to light following initial reports by The Gateway Pundit earlier this year, which brought national attention to the Kolstad family’s plight.

Todd and Krista Kolstad have been embroiled in a legal and emotional struggle for their 14-year-old daughter Jennifer, who now wishes to be called “Leo” and use male pronouns after Montana CPS took the drastic action that is tantamount to “kidnapping.”

In August 2023, police informed the Kolstads of a text message from their daughter claiming she was suicidal. They were notified by police that their daughter had allegedly ingested drain cleaner and taken an overdose of ibuprofen.

The hospital found no evidence of drain cleaner and ibuprofen, which was later confirmed by a negative toxicology report. Despite this, Jennifer was admitted for observation.

A hospital aide discussed “top surgery” (elective double mastectomy) with Jennifer, leading to a complaint from Krista Kolstad.

Montana CPS and hospital staff consistently dismissed the Kolstads’ concerns and authority as parents. Despite their willingness to provide mental health care for their daughter, Jennifer was eventually transported to Wyoming for treatment of her sudden onset “gender dysphoria.”

Following her transport to Wyoming, the Kolstad’s daughter was subjected to social transition measures like chest binding and is now under consultation for birth control to halt her menses, actions that align with a model criticized as a fast track from social to medical transition.

The Montana Child and Family Services (CFS) petitioned the court to fully revoke their custody of Jennifer and arrange for her transfer to her biological mother in Canada, who has been an absent parent for the past seven years.

Krista has been in her daughter’s life since she was about seven years old when she married Todd in 2017. Jennifer now lives with her biological mother in Canada.

On January 19, 2024, a judge completely revoked the Kolstads’ custody rights for refusing to support their child’s transition, further instructing them to remove an online video detailing their plight.

Todd and Krista were placed under a gag order with the threat of contempt of court for even speaking.

The Kolstad defied the court order, reposted the video, and communicated with the media, driven by worries about their family’s situation. Although a contempt of court hearing was scheduled for January 29, the Kolstads requested a postponement so they could travel out of state and care for a gravely sick relative in Ohio, according to Reduxx.

The attorney for the Kolstad family submitted a legal filing to the Montana Supreme Court to remove the gag order placed on them and to avoid their detention.

While the Kolstads are presently in Ohio tending to an ill relative, they have been informed that they face arrest upon their return to Montana, seemingly as retribution for their public criticism of the state’s Child and Family Services Division.

In February 2024, Valley County Attorney Dylan Jensen filed a motion to dismiss the contentious case involving the state of Montana and the Kolstad family. The legal maneuver comes after weeks of intense media scrutiny and public pressure.

Valley County Attorney Dylan Jensen argues for the termination of the state’s involvement, suggesting that the daughter’s improved mental health condition—deemed “not suicidal” after a mere 12 days with her mother in Canada—renders further legal wrangling unnecessary.

Mattie Watkins, the family’s representative, told The Gateway Pundit: