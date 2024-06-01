Maxine Waters Gets ROASTED on Twitter After Making Obnoxious Comment About Trump Verdict

Maxine Waters made an obnoxious comment about the Trump verdict this week and got immediate push back from other people on Twitter/X.

Perhaps Republicans should investigate and prosecute Maxine Waters for inciting violence when she urged people to harass Trump officials in public places. Or maybe they should look into all of the campaign funds she has funneled to her daughter over the years.

The response to Waters shows just how fed up people are with the vitriol of the left.

FOX News reports:

‘Corrupt criminal’: Maxine Waters receives backlash over vitriolic response to Trump’s guilty verdict

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., received backlash on social media in response to her reaction to the criminal conviction of former President Trump in a post where she mocked the former president.

“Trump shut your mouth!” Waters posted on X following Trump’s conviction.

“You talk about saving the Constitution? You’re the one who has disrespected the Constitution and you have supporters who believe we should get rid of the Constitution! Just shut your mouth, you’re convicted on all counts!”

The post, which ignited an immediate push back from conservatives on social media, received over 1 million views on X.

Here’s her tweet:

Here are some of the responses:

Republicans should look into any alleged issues Waters has and give her a taste of her party’s own medicine.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

