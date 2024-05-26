Massachusetts Trans “Woman” Goes on Stabbing Rampage at Massachusetts Movie Theater – Stabs 4 Girls Ages 9 to 17 without Warning

A trans man is in custody after allegedly stabbing four youg girls at a movie theater in Braintree, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

ABC News reported:

At 6 p.m. Saturday evening, a man entered the AMC Braintree 10 and entered one of the theaters, authorities said.

Once inside the theater, the suspect stabbed four females between the ages of 9 and 17-years-old, police said, adding that the attack appeared to be unprovoked and without warning. The four girls sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Boston hospitals for treatment, poilce said.

The suspect allegedly left the scene in a black SUV, police said. Using video footage in their investigation, police were able to identify a license plate and alert other law enforcement agencies.

It was after this alert that authorities discovered that a car matching the description was involved in a “similar assault” that occurred in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

At approximately 7:04, about an hour after the stabbing at the AMC in Braintree, the suspect allegedly stabbed two other people — a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man — in a McDonald’s in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Both were in non-life-threatening condition and were transported to area hospitals, MSP said.