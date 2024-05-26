Massachusetts Trans “Woman” Goes on Stabbing Rampage at Massachusetts Movie Theater – Stabs 4 Girls Ages 9 to 17 without Warning

A trans man is in custody after allegedly stabbing four youg girls at a movie theater in Braintree, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
ABC News reported:
At 6 p.m. Saturday evening, a man entered the AMC Braintree 10 and entered one of the theaters, authorities said.
Once inside the theater, the suspect stabbed four females between the ages of 9 and 17-years-old, police said, adding that the attack appeared to be unprovoked and without warning. The four girls sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Boston hospitals for treatment, poilce said.
The suspect allegedly left the scene in a black SUV, police said. Using video footage in their investigation, police were able to identify a license plate and alert other law enforcement agencies.
It was after this alert that authorities discovered that a car matching the description was involved in a “similar assault” that occurred in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
At approximately 7:04, about an hour after the stabbing at the AMC in Braintree, the suspect allegedly stabbed two other people — a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man — in a McDonald’s in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police said. Both were in non-life-threatening condition and were transported to area hospitals, MSP said.
The pycho-stabber then crashed his SUV before police were able to take him into custody.
This is the suspect. Jared Ravizza. Heard it on scanner from homicide in CT. that he did earlier in the day. Goes by a ‘she’ on IG. pic.twitter.com/yihbMHouHL
The man identified as Jared Ravizza goes by “she” on Instagram.
According to an article published last year in PlayersBio, Jared Ravizza is a “beautiful soul who continuously works for the betterment of his community.”
MA.: Suspect arrested in stabbing rampage at Braintree movie theater, and Plymouth McDonalds. Suspect also connected to homicide in Deep River, CT. earlier in the day. CT. BOLO was for Jared Ravizza who matches picture of suspect arrested. Jared prefers ‘she’ as a pronoun,… pic.twitter.com/YI2nqxvPOB
BRAINTREE – A male suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that wounded four girls in an AMC movie theater south of Boston Saturday, authorities… pic.twitter.com/jmkMujqlWd
