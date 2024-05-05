Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healey Approves Millions in New Spending on Illegal Immigrants as Residents Flee State

Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healey has just approved hundreds of millions in new spending for illegal immigrants, even as people are fleeing the state for greener pastures.

Massachusetts is a sanctuary state where homeless migrants must be housed, no matter how badly it works out for citizens.

The state is spending an insane amount of money on people who entered the country illegally.

Townhall reports:

Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Approves $400 Million In Freebies for Illegal Immigrants Despite residents fleeing Massachusetts, Democrat Gov. Maura Healey (D-MA) signed a bill welcoming hundreds more of illegal immigrants into her state. Healey signed the state budget this week that includes an additional $426 million to house illegal aliens in correspondence to the state’s “right to shelter” law that requires the government to put illegal immigrants and homeless people into homes. The Democrat governor’s move comes as Boston declared a state of emergency after it exhausted its resources last year due to the massive influx of illegal immigrants coming to the sanctuary state. According to a report, Massachusetts currently has more than one million illegal aliens residing in the state. It is expected to cost taxpayers over one billion dollars by 2025 to house them. This number doesn’t include the 14,000 illegal Haitian immigrants Massachusetts has funded since 2022. CBS News noted that there are more than 3,500 illegal immigrants just in the state’s shelter system— which has been at capacity for months.

It’s like American citizens are the last consideration.

Is Governor Healy going to kick out more black Americans from their community centers to accommodate illegal aliens?? Mass. Gov. Healey Approves $426 Million More to Welcome Migrants, Push Out Citizens https://t.co/RCUBEkLqIt via @BreitbartNews — lbgage 1776 ✝️ (@nofeargage) May 3, 2024

There are still illegals living at the airport.

It’s Saturday and illegals are still living at Boston Logan airport. She spent $1B on emergency shelters to house illegals. Putting them in 4 star hotels and giving them $100 everyday of taxpayer dollars and still wants more money for this.@MassGovernor it’s time to resign!!! pic.twitter.com/6EKigemFWo — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) April 28, 2024

It’s such a disgrace. Healey should resign.