MASKS OFF: Pro-Hamas Protesters Show Up at Auschwitz, Harass Holocaust Survivors

Pro-Palestinian activists showed up outside the Auschwitz concentration camp this week as they continue their campaign against Israel’s war against Hamas.

Footage online showed the demonstrators congregating outside the entrance to the notorious death camp to protest the March of the Living Event to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Located outside of the Polish city of Krakow, Auschwitz is notorious for being the beating heart of Nazi Germany’s industrial death machine, where millions of innocent people, most of whom were Jewish, were systematically murdered during the Holocaust.

Today, the 31st March of the Living is taking place at @AuschwitzMuseum, the site of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz. At its head goes a group of more than 50 Auschwitz and Holocaust Survivors. Among them are more than 20 Survivors from… pic.twitter.com/bxsfxPugGR — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) May 6, 2024

Mail Online reports:

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have sparked outrage after staging a protest near the grounds of Auschwitz – as Israelis, including October 7 survivors, marched to honour victims of the Holocaust. Sirens wailed as protestors displayed a banner reading ‘Stop genocide’ at groups wearing Israeli flags along the sidelines of the ‘March of the Living’ event, which brings together thousands annually to observe Holocaust Remembrance Day in silence. Eyewitnesses claimed protestors were ‘chanting’ at participants on the march, with Israelis responding with lines from ‘Am Israel chai’, a Jewish solidarity anthem.

Videos of the protest circulated across social media:

You have to be particularly disgusting to protest outside a Death Camp. As always, the pro-terror mob rose to the challenge by protesting outside Auschwitz on #HolocaustMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/6903Y0g4n8 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 6, 2024

‼️ A Palestinian protest is happening outside of Auschwitz now! THIS IS SICKENING. pic.twitter.com/0jxFKX7ypb — India Naftali (@indianaftali) May 6, 2024

BREAKING: Palestinian protestors descend and chant at Holocaust and Oct 7 survivors during Holocaust remembrance’s March of the Living outside Auschwitz death camp. Israelis singing back “Am Israel chai” pic.twitter.com/zjdhvZetD1 — Natalie Lisbona (@NatalieLisbona) May 6, 2024

In a statement after the event, International March of the Living later acknowledged the protests that took place.

‘We marched today to give a voice to the six million victims of the Nazis industrial genocide of the Jewish people,” it read. “We marched with survivors of the Nazi atrocities as well as survivors of Hamas’ crimes and families of those still held in captivity.