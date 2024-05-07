MASKS OFF: Pro-Hamas Protesters Show Up at Auschwitz, Harass Holocaust Survivors

by

Pro-Palestinian activists showed up outside the Auschwitz concentration camp this week as they continue their campaign against Israel’s war against Hamas.

Footage online showed the demonstrators congregating outside the entrance to the notorious death camp to protest the March of the Living Event to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Located outside of the Polish city of Krakow, Auschwitz is notorious for being the beating heart of Nazi Germany’s industrial death machine, where millions of innocent people, most of whom were Jewish, were systematically murdered during the Holocaust.

Mail Online reports:

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have sparked outrage after staging a protest near the grounds of Auschwitz – as Israelis, including October 7 survivors, marched to honour victims of the Holocaust.

Sirens wailed as protestors displayed a banner reading ‘Stop genocide’ at groups wearing Israeli flags along the sidelines of the ‘March of the Living’ event, which brings together thousands annually to observe Holocaust Remembrance Day in silence.

Eyewitnesses claimed protestors were ‘chanting’ at participants on the march, with Israelis responding with lines from ‘Am Israel chai’, a Jewish solidarity anthem.

Videos of the protest circulated across social media:

In a statement after the event, International March of the Living later acknowledged the protests that took place.

‘We marched today to give a voice to the six million victims of the Nazis industrial genocide of the Jewish people,” it read. “We marched with survivors of the Nazi atrocities as well as survivors of Hamas’ crimes and families of those still held in captivity.

“The half a dozen protestors who perversely saw this as an opportunity to voice hatred against Israel and the Jewish people serve as a timely reminder of the importance of Holocaust education and remembrance and of teaching the dangers of hatred and extremism.”
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.