Marxist Tyrant NY AG Letitia James Sued After Threatening Legal Action Against Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers

Marxist tyrant New York AG Letitia James has notified pro-life pregnancy centers in the state of possible lawsuits over allegedly misleading statements about ‘abortion pill reversal’ (APR) protocols.

On April 22, James’ office sent “Notice of Intention to Sue” threat letters to at least a dozen pregnancy help organizations that offer or share information about the APR protocol, and the centers were given just five days to respond.

A collective of pregnancy help organizations are now suing the AG to block the threatened prosecutions.

Lifesite News shares:

“Abortion pill reversal,” or APR, has a mechanism of action which works by supplementing the pregnant woman with the hormone progesterone to outcompete the effects of mifepristone (the first drug in the abortion pill regimen). Mifepristone (brand name Mifeprex) starves the preborn child of the nutrients it needs to survive by inhibiting the pregnancy-sustaining action of the woman’s naturally occurring progesterone. Progesterone has been used safely in pregnant women for decades. Live Action News has previously reported on APR’s safety and efficacy and has published numerousstories of women who were able to save their children’s lives by following the APR protocol and also previously documented how the pro-abortion American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists (ACOG) and others within the abortion industry already know that progesterone can interfere with the action of the abortion pill.

CompassCare CEO Jim Harden wrote in a press release, “New York Attorney General Letitia James began a carbon-copy notice of litigation against Christian pro-life pregnancy centers. Ten pro-life pregnancy centers have been served so far for alleged “misleading statements or omissions in the advertising of the Abortion Pill Reversal (“APR”) protocol.” Similar allegations were filed against pro-life groups by abortion advocate and Attorney General Rob Bonta of California in the Fall of 2023.”

He continued, “This is only the most recent move by pro-abortion political extremists in a two-year, multi-layered, blue-state, pattern of attack against pro-life pregnancy centers—similar to Marxist-style allegations of misinformation leveled by Jane’s Revenge terrorist group against pro-lifers. The attacks on pregnancy centers began on June 7, 2022, with the firebombing of CompassCare’s medical office in Buffalo, injuring two firefighters. Firebombing of pro-life groups is now deemed domestic terror by the DOJ. One week after the firebombing, NY Governor Kathy Hochul weaponized legislation by signing a bill to investigate the victims, alleging misinformation while referring to pro-life people as Neanderthals. Shortly after, New York Attorney General Letitia James conspired with big tech like Google to censure pro-life pregnancy centers, keeping women from finding them on map features. James applauded Google’s illegal compliance in August 2022. The timeline of attacks including vilification of pro-life pregnancy centers through negative PR and activist litigation can be found on CompassCare’s webpage.”

Harden added, “You know, being sued by New York State for ‘misinformation’ oddly gives us the platform to educate the nation concerning the stubborn facts abortion industry puppets, like AG James, seek to hide; abortion is attended with a 44% increased risk of breast cancer, a 52% increased risk of future preterm deliveries, and a 5-fold increased risk of suicide. If it takes being sued by Letitia James to save women and babies from being used and victimized by a mercenary abortion industry, come and get us!”

Now, Heartbeat International, CompassCare, and a collective of pregnancy help organizations, represented by Thomas More Society, are suing the AG to block the threatened prosecutions.

Thomas More Society attorneys are requesting court intervention against the Attorney General’s threatened legal action, to safeguard the constitutional rights of Heartbeat International and the collective of pregnancy help organizations—many of which are part of Heartbeat International’s Abortion Pill Rescue® Network, or otherwise provide information about APR. At its core, James’ threatened litigation seeks to illegally silence Heartbeat International and its network member organizations from sharing their science-based, life-affirming message about the benefits, success, effectiveness, and safety of APR.

Peter Breen, Thomas More Society Executive Vice President & Head of Litigation, said, “This is a political witch-hunt against small nonprofits that have selflessly served New York’s pregnant women and their children for over 50 years. Letitia James should be heralding these charities, not launching outrageously false claims against them under laws that don’t apply to their noncommercial speech. For decades, doctors have been prescribing supplemental progesterone for pregnant women at serious risk for miscarriage—but because this safe and long-established practice may actually reverse abortions, ideologues like Letitia James now want to squelch it. Ms. James’ Notices of Intention to Sue are a transparent attempt to harass small pro-life charities into silence, targeting her political opponents because of their beliefs, in flagrant violation of the First Amendment. We will fight back as long as it takes against Ms. James’ efforts to jeopardize the Christian and life-affirming missions of Heartbeat International, CompassCare, and all similar pro-life ministries in the State of New York.”

You can read the Verified Complaint in Heartbeat International et al. v. Letitia James, filed by Thomas More Society here.

Read a representative “Notice of Intention to Sue” sent from the AG’s office here.