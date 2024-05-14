Marine Corp Veteran Charged With Making Threats to Kill White People in Mass Shooting

Former Marine Joshua Cobb has been arrested for making threats on the internet to commit a mass attack against white people.

The DOJ reported Joshua Cobb, who was discharged from the U.S. Marines in 2023, was arrested and charged with “one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce.”

In December of 2022, Cobb wrote on social media, “I want to cause mayhem on the white community. The reason i specifically want to target white people is because as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles”

“I want to erase them. All of them, really, but in this case, as many as I possibly can. As of today, I have officially begun planning my attack. It is going to take place in 2023 in the state of New Jersey.” added Cobb

In another sinister post, Cobb wrote, “Imagine the rush you’d feel while shooting some sh*t up. Probably could get literally high off the adrenaline alone. I’d probably OD on my own adrenaline after the 10th body goes down.”

Here is the charging document.

Per The DOJ:

A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was arrested Friday night for transmitting via the internet a post containing threats to kill white people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Joshua Cobb, 23, of Trenton, New Jersey, was arrested and charged by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce. He is scheduled to appear this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rukhsanah Singh in Trenton federal court. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: On Dec. 17, 2022, Cobb used a social media application to post a message, stating: I want to cause mayhem on the white community. The reason i specifically want to target white people is because as a black male, they will NEVER understand my struggles. Same way I will never understand their struggles, but I don’t care to. I want to erase them. All of them really, but in this case as many as I possibly can. As of today I have officially began planning my attack. It is going to take place in 2023 in the state of New Jersey, I have not chosen a exact date but I am going to be sure it is close to an important holiday to their race. I have a location in mind already which I have frequented for the past year and I am certain nobody there is armed to be able to stop me from spraying them to the ground. I have already acquired 2 of the 4 firearms I plan to use for my attack, and I also know my entry and exit points already after the mayhem.

If found guilty Cobb faces a maximum of five years in prison along with a $250,000 fine.