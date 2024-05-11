Maria Bartiromo GOES OFF on Spineless and Silent GOP Lawmakers: ‘Let Me be Clear Viewers are Sick and Tired of Hearings, Letters… They Want Action’ While Trump Sits in Trial All Day Long (VIDEO)

FOX News anchor Maria Bartiromo held nothing back as she confronted Congressman Russell Fry (R-SC) during an interview, expressing her frustration—and that of the public—at the inaction of the GOP lawmakers and lack of accountability amid the ongoing witch hunts against former President Donald Trump.

As Trump faces these politically motivated witch hunts—with nearly 100 felony counts across four jurisdictions—Bartiromo voiced the exasperation of a public weary of what they see as political theater without substantial outcomes. The counts against Trump carry a potential for roughly 700 years of combined incarceration.

During the interview, Bartiromo voiced the concerns of many Americans who are “sick and tired” of the constant stream of committee hearings and strongly worded letters that lead to no substantial outcomes.

“I want to get your take on the weaponization of government, Congressman, because I know that you’re on this subcommittee. However, I haven’t heard a peep out of this committee while Donald Trump sits in a courtroom in Manhattan all day long, while Joe Biden is over there campaigning, going to all the swing states. What do you want to say about the weaponization of government as Trump sits in that courtroom hearing from a porn star all day long?” Bartiromo asked.

Responding to Bartiromo’s pressing questions about the weaponization of government, Rep. Fry defended his and the committee’s actions, citing recent hearings on free speech and censorship by the Biden regime.

However, Bartiromo was not convinced and blasted Fry: “That’s all fine and good, Congressman, but why aren’t you being louder about this? Why aren’t I hearing anything from this committee? I had to just ask you about it.”

“Just let me be clear. Viewers are sick and tired of hearings. They’re sick and tired of letters. They’re sick and tired of hearing complaints. They want action. President Trump is in a trial all day long, every day in New York City. Where is this committee on weaponization and what are you doing about it? I just spoke with Kevin Hassett, the former chairman of the White House Economics Council, and he said, make no mistake, if we see President Trump go to jail because he violated a gag order, markets will react,” Bartiromo added.

She continued with her criticism saying, “Congressman, we’re losing the country. With all due respect, I’m not blaming you specifically, but it’s not enough to set up a committee called the Weaponization of Federal Government. That’s not doing it for anybody. We want to hear more from you. We want action. We want to know what the heck is going on in this New York trial where nobody can seem to come up with a crime.”

WATCH: