Man Attending Court for Suspended License Case Attends Hearing on Zoom While Driving (VIDEO)

A judge in Michigan was baffled when a man appearing in court via Zoom for a suspended driver’s license case attended the hearing while driving his car.

Court footage that has gone viral on X shows District Judge Cedric Simpson in complete disbelief as defendant Corey Harris attends court via Zoom while driving on a suspended license.

In the video, Simpson asks Harris, “Mr Harris, are you driving?”

Harris responded, “Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office.”

After Harris responded, his public defender immediately asked for an adjournment for up to four weeks, to which Simpson replied, “Okay, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended [case], and he was driving, and he didn’t have a license.”

WATCH:

Judge Simpson later revoked Harris’ bond and ordered him to turn himself in at the local county jail.

Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

