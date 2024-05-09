Male Student Who Identifies as Transgender DOMINATES Girls Varsity 400-Meter Race at Portland Interscholastic League Championship Semi-Finals (VIDEO)

A male student at McDaniel High School in Portland, Oregon who identifies as ‘transgender’ absolutely dominated the girls varsity 400-meter race on Wednesday.

The Oregon School Activities Association allows transgender athletes to participate in high school sports.

“The OSAA endeavors to allow students to participate for the athletic or activity program of their consistently asserted gender identity while providing a fair and safe environment for all students,” the policy stated, according to Fox News.

“As with Rule 8.2 regarding Duration of Eligibility / Graduation, rules such as this one promote harmony and fair competition among member schools by maintaining equality of eligibility and increase the number of students who will have an opportunity to participate in interscholastic activities.”

Aayden Gallagher crushed the biological girls in several races at the Portland Interscholastic League Championship semi-finals on Wednesday.

WATCH:

A male student who identifies as "transgender" took first place in the Girls Varsity 400m race at the Portland Interscholastic League Championship Semi-Finals yesterday. Aayden Gallagher (seen in red) will now compete in the girls finals tomorrow. MORE: https://t.co/jJqkKK9iz8 pic.twitter.com/Xzfo5QSPTn — ThePublica (@ThePublicaNow) May 8, 2024

Fox News reported: