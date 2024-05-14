Louisiana Parishioners Stop Teen Dressed in Black and Armed With Rifle as He Enters Church Filled With Families (VIDEO)

Over the weekend, a Louisiana church that was filled with families and small children got a shock as a teenager dressed all in black entered the building during a first communion mass armed with a rifle.

Luckily, the parishioners acted quickly and piled on top of the would-be shooter, stopping him in his tracks.

This is an excellent reminder that people have to be aware, be vigilant, and act quickly at the first signs of trouble.

Terrifying Moments: Teenager With Gun Stopped at First Communion Mass in Louisiana The folks at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville, Louisiana, were having a First Communion mass for about 60 kids on Saturday. They likely thought that they were going to have a beautiful celebration together. But unfortunately, they also had some scary moments that intruded on the solemnity of the day. As the priest Fr. Nicholas Duper was on the altar, at about 48 minutes in, you can see a man come up to the altar, bend over, and whisper in his ear. That is certainly not a usual occurrence during a Catholic mass. You can see the priest absorbing something, and then he suddenly asks the parishioners to sit and to pray, as he starts to say a “Hail Mary.”… What was going on was that there was a suspicious armed person — a teenager dressed in black — who had entered the church vestibule with a gun. Parishioners stopped him and detained him, pinning him to the ground. Then the police came and arrested him.

USA An anti Catholic terrorist was arrested after entering a Catholic Church with a rifle, intending to massacre children and families during a First Holy Communion ceremony in Abbeville, Louisiana pic.twitter.com/5MI36mq20t — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) May 12, 2024

Another Catholic Church attacked: Teen gunman apprehended at Catholic Church in Abbeville, La. where 60 children were preparing for First Holy Communion. pic.twitter.com/zrZxEbqlRa — Slim Wiggy (@SlimWiggy) May 13, 2024

The people who stopped this deranged gunman likely saved many lives.