Louisiana House Passes Bill to Allow Law Enforcement to Arrest Illegal Immigrants

The Louisiana House of Representatives last week, by a vote of 74-23, passed State Senator Valarie Hodges’ bill that will allow police to arrest illegal aliens.

Per NOLA, “SB 388 needs one procedural approval from the Senate, which passed the proposal before the House amended it.”

“If SB 388 takes effect, violating the statute would be punishable by up to one year in prison and a $4,000 fine for a first offense, with harsher penalties for a second offense.”

The Governor is reportedly likely going to sign this bill into law.

A similar proposal was brought to the desk of Katie Hobbs earlier this year, and she vetoed the bill calling it “Anti-immigrant legislation.”

Louisiana is slated to join Texas and Iowa in putting American citizens before illegal immigrants who have no right to be in this Country.

KRVS reports,