Louisiana House Passes Bill to Allow Law Enforcement to Arrest Illegal Immigrants

members of the Texas National Guard being overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border
Texas National Guard overrun by illegals rioting to get across the border in El Paso on March 21, 2024. (Jennie Taer / X video screen shot)

The Louisiana House of Representatives last week, by a vote of 74-23, passed State Senator Valarie Hodges’ bill that will allow police to arrest illegal aliens.

Per NOLA, “SB 388 needs one procedural approval from the Senate, which passed the proposal before the House amended it.”

“If SB 388 takes effect, violating the statute would be punishable by up to one year in prison and a $4,000 fine for a first offense, with harsher penalties for a second offense.”

The Governor is reportedly likely going to sign this bill into law.

A similar proposal was brought to the desk of Katie Hobbs earlier this year, and she vetoed the bill calling it “Anti-immigrant legislation.”

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs Vetoes Bill That Would Allow Police to Arrest Illegal Border Crossers

Louisiana is slated to join Texas and Iowa in putting American citizens before illegal immigrants who have no right to be in this Country.

KRVS reports,

Lawmakers in the House passed a bill that would make it a crime to be in Louisiana if a person entered the country illegally and allow state law enforcement to detain them. It carries penalties up to two years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

It’s similar to a controversial Texas law that’s being challenged in court for undermining the federal government’s authority on immigration law.

The proposal also allows Louisiana to form a compact with Texas to secure the U.S. southern border.

Gov. Jeff Landry already approved sending Louisiana National Guard troops to Texas earlier this year to stop immigrants from crossing the border illegally.

