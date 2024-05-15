LISTEN: Trump Pollster Explains Why Minnesota and Virginia Are in Play for 2024 (AUDIO)

In the 2024 election, it is beginning to look like states that were unthinkable for Trump four years ago could actually flip red.

Trump pollster John McLaughlin recently spoke to Breitbart News and talked about the possibility of Minnesota and Virginia going for Trump in November. This comes on top of the news that Trump is making a serious play for New Jersey and New York.

If Trump picks up some blue states in this election, it will be much more difficult for Democrats to deny the will of the people. Of course, they’ll still try.

From Breitbart News:

Exclusive — Trump Pollster: ‘Virginia and Minnesota Are in Play’ Virginia and Minnesota are in play, Trump pollster John McLaughlin, CEO and partner of McLaughlin & Associates, said during a Tuesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily. McLaughlin said that Trump seems to be ahead in the national popular vote, explaining some of the data. “There’s eligible voters — probably 100 million — who don’t vote. They had a record turnout last time, 160 million. That was up from 139 million in 2016,” he said, explaining that Trump is also ahead in battleground states. The Trump campaign, he continued, released top line numbers for polls taken in Minnesota and Virginia, showing something extraordinary. “Minnesota, we had Trump at 40 percent, Biden at 40 percent, Kennedy at nine, and Virginia was Biden 40, Trump 37, Kennedy eight, so Virginia and Minnesota are in play,” he said, also citing an Emerson College Poll analyzing New Jersey. That survey showed Trump within five points. That poll, he added, was taken before Trump’s massive rally in the Garden State, which attracted roughly 100,000 people.

If Trump wins Michigan, Wisconsin, or Pennsylvania in November, Democrats will be heartbroken. If Trump wins New Jersey, Minnesota, or Virginia, Democrats will completely lose their minds. It would be a thing of beauty.