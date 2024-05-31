Liberal Hollywood Celebs Cheer for Travesty of Justice – Celebrate Trump Guilty Verdict

by

All of the usual suspects in crazy, liberal Hollywood celebrated today after the guilty verdict was handed down in New York City.

Their pathological hatred of Donald Trump is a thousand times greater than their love for the United States of America.

They think this is a victory for them. They think that they finally ‘got’ Trump.

Breitbart News reports:

Hollywood Celebrities Rejoice over Trump Verdict: ‘Tears of Joy,’ ‘F**k Trump and F**k Those Who Support Him’

It was Christmas in May for Hollywood celebrities after a jury in deep blue New York City voted to convict former President Donald Trump on all 34 counts in his business records case.

While an appeal is a certainty — “This is far from over,” Trump said following the verdict — the stars nevertheless rushed to celebrate the case, which was brought by Soros-funded Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg (D), who was present in the courtroom on Thursday.

“Tears of joy,” an emotional Kathy Griffin wrote.

“God Bless New York City!!!” an ecstatic Ellen Barkin tweeted.

“We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law!” John Leguizamo declared.

Barbra Streisand also weighed in, telling voters that they “must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again.”

See the tweets below.

Kathy Griffin:

Barbra Streisand:

Bette Midler:

Rob Reiner:

Stephen King:

Mark Hamill:

It will be fun to check back in on these people in November.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.