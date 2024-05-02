“Let My People Go” Full Interview: Dr. Walter Daugherity Reveals How 35,000 Illegal Votes Were Added to Democrat Totals in AZ Election and the Massive “Albert Sensor” Back Door Vulnerability

The Gateway Pundit continues to publish long-form interviews from the most censored film in America, “Let My People Go.” The film has reached millions of Americans through a a viral marketing campaign after the film was given away by its creator, former law professor David Clements, after he was de-banked and targeted by the IRS.

During this full interview, Dr. Walter Daugherity, a Harvard Ph.D expert in Computer Science, and Professor Emeritus at Texas A & M University, breaks down how no state to date has independently examined the source code for the machines used in our elections, and how the Libertarian party of North Carolina was thwarted in their attempts to analyze the code that no one seems to be able to get their hands on.

Daugherity details his analysis of cast vote records, which is the only record that shows the sequence of votes to see if impossible patterns exist, and reveals how the underlying software design for Dominion, ES&S, and many other election vendors is the same. What is evidenced in Daugherity’s analysis is a PID (proportional integral derivative) controlled algorithm that selects candidates in a predictive fashion. One of the more shocking revelations in the interview was Daugherity’s finding of 35,000 votes being added to vote totals of democrat candidates up and down the ballot in Arizona and digitally spread out in a controlled fashion to avoid detection. Through a democrat whistleblower’s assistance, Daugherity was able to identify computer-driven vote spikes at precise locations in the electronic records.

The interview shows how the Center for Internet Security (CIS), a private entity funded by the radical leftist group Democracy Fund and directed by the globalist Atlantic Council, indirectly controls the Albert Sensor network. The network monitors all election data in real-time, and CIS is able to share all private information of government county workers to their shadow NGO partners because CIS’s contracts force all states to waive their rights to privacy. Daugherity explains how the Albert Sensors exist behind county firewalls, but still provide a two-way interface where the Department of Homeland Security or other bad actor can access the software and machines to do unspeakable damage. For example, electronic poll books that are supposedly protected behind its county firewall were remotely accessed in Dallas County, with hundreds of fraudulent voters being checked in who weren’t physically present at the polling location.

Daugherity concludes the interview detailing how Dominion tabulators in Maricopa were configured not to detect counterfeit ballots submitted in the 2020 election, most of which were printed on illegal paper sourced from Staples and Office Max after Maricopa waited 5 months to produce the paper ballots. Most of the boxes containing the ballots had their seals broken, with chain of custody destroyed, raising questions over whether the ballots recounted in the Maricopa Audit simply replaced legitimate ballots, and printed fake ones during the five month delay.

You can watch the interview with Dr. Daugherity here:

And you can watch the full feature film “Let My People Go” here: