Leo Hohmann: Backlash Growing Against Biden Plans to Import Tens of Thousands of Palestinian Refugees

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.

The backlash is growing against Democrat plans to import tens of thousands of Hamas-supporting, Jew-hating Gazans into American cities and towns as so-called refugees.

A group of 35 Republican senators led by Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa has published an open letter petitioning the Biden White House to halt plans to accept Gazan refugees into the United States, citing national security concerns. This many Senators don’t sign anything unless they are getting swamped with letters and phone calls from their constituents.

The senators expressed dire concerns over potential terrorist connections within the refugee population from Gaza. In a letter dated May 1, they argued that the administration should suspend these plans until further scrutiny and security measures are assured.

The letter states:

“Your administration’s reported plan to accept Gazan refugees poses a national security risk to the United States. With more than a third of Gazans supporting the Hamas militants, we are not confident that your administration can adequately vet this high-risk population for terrorist ties and sympathies before admitting them into the United States. We are further worried that accepting Gazan refugees might cause a crisis at the Egypt-Gaza border, leading to chaos that would only empower Iran-backed Hamas. We are also frustrated that your administration is pushing ahead with a plan to evacuate Gazans from the Strip when there are still American citizens held hostage by Hamas.”

The call for action follows a CBS News report from April 30, which indicated that the Biden administration is considering the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza who have family ties to American citizens or U.S. permanent residents. This would mean that the majority of the Palestinians would be bound for the Detroit and Dearborn metro areas of Michigan, a key battleground state in presidential elections.

The senators’ letter highlighted the complicated security dynamics in Gaza, noting Hamas’s control over the area and the limited access of U.S. officials for vetting purposes. They expressed concerns about the integrity of the vetting process, given the current political influence in Gaza.

A Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research poll conducted in March showed strong local support for Hamas, complicating the narrative around the Gazan refugees. According to the poll, 71% of Palestinians in Gaza endorsed Hamas’s actions in an attack on Israel on October 7th, and 52% of Gazans supported the continuation of Hamas’s governance.

This Biden plan sounds to me like a great favor to Netanyahu, who you will remember said after the October 7 slaughter of nearly 1,200 Israelis that he was going to “eliminate” Hamas completely from his country’s borders. Since he was unable or unwilling to eliminate Hamas militarily, he is simply going to ship the bulk of them to America and transfer his terrorism problem to the good ole U.S. of A., and the America-last Biden administration is encouraging it!

America already has an anti-semitism problem, as evidenced by what’s been occurring on university campuses over the last several weeks. All we need are more soldiers brought in to fill the ranks of the military wing of the Democrat Party, which basically consists of Antifa and other leftist groups combining forces with the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamic groups here in America.

More Democrat soldiers means more chaos on the streets of America leading up to the 2024 election and beyond, guaranteed. But don’t kid yourself, there are many Republicans who love refugees too because they see them as cheap labor for their corporate buddies on Wall Street.

I’m glad to see a sizable group of GOP Senators standing up to Biden on this issue, but it may be nothing more than lip service so they can cover their behinds and say “we told you so” when it blows up in our faces.

Do you think this backlash from the Senators will stop the Biden White House from going through with its wicked plans to bring tens of thousands, potentially hundreds of thousands, of radical Jew-hating, Hamas-supporting Palestinian jihadists to America? Remember, this hatred goes way back. The Grand Mufti of Palestine was a big supporter of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis during World War II. Anyone who says the Palestinians have it out for the Jews just because they “stole their land” in 1948 is not looking at the complete historical record with a critical eye.

Palestinian chidren are taught in school and at Hamas-sponsored summer camps to hate Jews and to murder them. Sounds like they would fit right in on the campuses of Columbia, Harvard and UCLA.

This hatred pre-dates the creation of the Israeli state. Let me know your views in the comments below.

