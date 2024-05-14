At Least 8 Dead, 45 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Migrant Workers Crashes in Florida

A tragic accident in Dunnellon, Marion County, Florida has resulted in the death of at least eight individuals and injuries to 45 others. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when a bus transporting migrant workers to a local watermelon farm was involved in a collision.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have disclosed that the bus was ferrying laborers hired by a private company.

It has been reported by OCALA that the company’s owner was among those rushed to the hospital in the aftermath of the accident. The bus has been identified as a 2010 International model, while the pickup is a 2001 Ford Ranger, according to the news outlet.

On-site officials confirmed that there were no company markings on the side of the bus. The vehicle involved was not affiliated with any school district but is owned by a private company tasked with transporting laborers to their place of work. In response to this tragedy, a school district bus was dispatched to assist in transporting victims from the crash site.

Officials on scene confirmed that there were 53 people aboard the bus. The death toll stands at eight, with another eight individuals left fighting for their lives in critical condition. Ten people sustained serious injuries while at least 25 others suffered minor wounds. All injured parties have been taken to local hospitals for evaluation and care, according to OCALA.

This is a developing story.