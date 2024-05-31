Law Professor Jonathan Turley Reacts to Trump Trial: ‘Bizarre – I Disagree With This Verdict – Will Likely be Overturned on Appeal’ (VIDEO)

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has been observing the Trump trial as a legal expert for FOX News.

Today, after the guilty verdict came down, Turley reacted by calling it ‘bizarre’ and noting that it is still not even clear what Trump was specifically found guilty of.

He also suggested that the case will be overturned on appeal.

From Townhall:

Jonathan Turley Has a Lot to Say About the Trump Verdict

Legal expert Jonathan Turley reacted with strong words to the guilty verdict of former President Donald Trump, who was convicted on all 34 counts at his New York hush money trial after only two days of jury deliberations spanning over nine hours.

“I obviously disagree with this verdict as do many others,” Turley tweeted, saying that he believes that the case will be reversed “eventually” either at the state or federal level. “However,” the George Washington University Law School professor added, “this was the worst expectation for a trial in Manhattan. I am saddened by the result more for the New York legal system than the former president. I had hoped that the jurors might redeem the integrity of a system that has been used for political purposes.”…

Turley, who was there at the time of the verdict’s reading, called it “one of the most bizarre moments” he ever experienced in the courtroom. Judge Juan Merchan had just said the jury had not yet reached a decision and that they’d be dismissed for the day.

Watch the clip below:

Turley commented on Twitter:

This trial was a travesty of justice and the Democrats will eventually regret it.

