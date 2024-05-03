Law Professor Jonathan Turley Mocks College Protesters After Iran Offers Them Scholarships: ‘This Could be Truly Educational’

The country of Iran has apparently offered scholarships to any college protesters who have been expelled over their anti-Israel protests.

We should hope that at least some of these students take them up on the offer.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had some fun with this, noting that it could represent a real opportunity for these students to learn something about the world.

Turley writes:

Come for the Education, Stay for the Amputation: Iran Offers Free Scholarships to U.S. Students Now this could truly be educational. Students protesting on our campuses have been offered free scholarships at Shiraz University in Fars. So, while Northwestern has reached a settlement with protesters to give scholarships to Palestinian students and positions to Palestinian faculty, U.S. protesters can now go to Iran for their education. Mohammad Moazzeni, head of Shiraz University told media that “students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz as well as Fars Province are also prepared [to provide the conditions].” This could be the single most transformative educational experience of their lives. Of course, Iran is better known for floggings than free speech. Iran is particularly prone to such contradictions like executing homosexuals while denying that there are any homosexuals in Iran or objecting to the treatment of protesters in the West while jailing, beating and killing protesters. Warning: vegan meals are not available at Iranian protests. Instead, it has ordered the arrest and killing of writers and artists while holding such fun events as a cartoon competition on the Holocaust.

The students who are carrying around signs that say ‘queers for Palestine’ might be in for a rude awakening in Iran.

Feminist students might also get quite a wake up call.