Kristi Noem Defends Herself for Shooting Her ‘Untrainable’, ‘Dangerous’ 14-Month-Old Hunting Dog and a Goat — Blames Fake News Media for Backlash

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) is at the center of a controversy following a report from The Guardian about her admission in an upcoming book that she shot and killed her family’s 14-month-old hunting dog, Cricket, and a goat after a series of aggressive incidents.

The book, “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward,” paints a stark picture of the hard choices Noem has faced in her personal life and political career.

In the book, Governor Noem describes a troubling incident where Cricket, a wirehair pointer, displayed uncontrollable behavior during a hunting trip, leading to the dog attacking chickens and attempting to bite Noem.

Excerpt from The Guardian report:

By taking Cricket on a pheasant hunt with older dogs, Noem says, she hoped to calm the young dog down and begin to teach her how to behave. Unfortunately, Cricket ruined the hunt, going “out of her mind with excitement, chasing all those birds and having the time of her life”. Noem describes calling Cricket, then using an electronic collar to attempt to bring her under control. Nothing worked. Then, on the way home after the hunt, as Noem stopped to talk to a local family, Cricket escaped Noem’s truck and attacked the family’s chickens, “grabb[ing] one chicken at a time, crunching it to death with one bite, then dropping it to attack another”. Cricket the untrainable dog, Noem writes, behaved like “a trained assassin”. When Noem finally grabbed Cricket, she says, the dog “whipped around to bite me”. Then, as the chickens’ owner wept, Noem repeatedly apologised, wrote the shocked family a check “for the price they asked, and helped them dispose of the carcasses littering the scene of the crime”. Through it all, Noem says, Cricket was “the picture of pure joy”. “I hated that dog,” Noem writes, adding that Cricket had proved herself “untrainable”, “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with” and “less than worthless … as a hunting dog”. “At that moment,” Noem says, “I realised I had to put her down.” […] Noem decided to kill the unnamed goat the same way she had just killed Cricket the dog. But though she “dragged him to a gravel pit”, the goat jumped as she shot and therefore survived the wound. Noem says she went back to her truck, retrieved another shell, then “hurried back to the gravel pit and put him down”.

Noem responded to The Guardian report Friday morning, “We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm. Sadly, we just had to put down 3 horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years. If you want more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories that’ll have the media gasping, preorder “No Going Back.””

The Governor defended her actions again on FOX News with Sean Hannity, emphasizing the necessity of making tough decisions on a farm.

“You know how the fake news works,” Noem told Hannity.

“They leave out some or most of the facts of a story. They put the worst spin on it, and that’s what’s happened in this case. I hope people really do buy this book and they find out the truth of this story, because the truth of this story is that this was a working dog and it was not a puppy.

“It was a dog that was extremely dangerous. It had come to us from a family who had found her way too aggressive. We were her second chance, and the day she was put down was the day that she massacred livestock that were part of our neighbors. She attacked me. And it was a hard decision.

“And the reason it’s in the book is because this book is filled with tough, challenging decisions that I’ve had to make throughout my life. And I hope that people understand from this that what the point of this story is is that most politicians, they will run from the truth. They will shy away and hide from making tough decisions. I don’t do either of those. I tell the truth, and I make tough decisions,” Noem said.

Don’t believe the #fakenews media’s twisted spin. I had a choice between the safety of my children and an animal who had a history of attacking people & killing livestock. I chose my kids. pic.twitter.com/ZTtN7MpQvf — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) May 2, 2024

The majority of the public response is critical of Noem for her actions.

Every time you talk about this I get more infuriated. Stop pretending this puppy deserved to be executed. I rescue abused, starved, and abandoned dogs that are 100 times harder to deal with. pic.twitter.com/eVYhYIipgT — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 3, 2024

You can’t blame the media for [checks notes] reading WHAT YOU WROTE. You killed a puppy, then bragged about killing a puppy because you thought you’d score political points with puppy killers, and now that it’s going bad you’re trying to hide behind your kids. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 2, 2024