Sources close to the Royal Family have disclosed that Princess Kate, the beloved Princess of Wales, may remain out of the public eye for the rest of the year as she focuses on her recovery, surrounded by her family, the Daily Beast reported.

The Princess of Wales has not been seen in public since January, fueling a whirlwind of rumors—these range from allegations of a severe health crisis being downplayed to unfounded gossip about marital strife.

A recent attempt by Kensington Palace to quell these rumors with a Mother’s Day photo of Kate and her children has only drawn more attention to the situation.

Critics pointed out apparent heavy editing, which only served to intensify the rumors that the Palace might be concealing the true severity of her condition.

In April, in a move described as “rushed” by palace insiders due to leaks to the press, Princess Kate released a heartfelt video acknowledging her cancer diagnosis and detailing her ongoing treatment.

The hospital where the Princess was treated is involved in a huge security scandal: staff reportedly attempted to access her private medical records after she had surgery in January. And it’s not just any facility: opened in 1932, the London Clinic is the place where King Charles also underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate at the hospital earlier this year.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful,” the Princess of Wales said in the video.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. Dangerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

“For now, I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I’m also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” she concluded.

Now, sources close to the Royal Family said that the Princess will likely retreat from the public eye for the rest of the year. She is said to be surrounded by her family, spending time at the family’s country home on the Sandringham Estate.

The Daily Beast reported that Kate’s calendar has been wiped clean. Friends and palace insiders suggest another video update may be expected as a strategic move to mitigate rampant speculation.

