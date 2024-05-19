Kansas City Chiefs Pressured to Embrace Woke Culture by Replacing Harrison Butker with a Female Kicker

The Kansas City Star, a newspaper based in Kansas City, Missouri, ignited a fiery debate with its latest opinion piece, advocating for the Kansas City Chiefs to oust their star kicker, Harrison Butker, in favor of a female kicker.

This radical suggestion follows Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College, which has drawn both acclaim and criticism.

During the 2024 commencement ceremony at Benedictine, Butker took the podium with a robust defense of traditional values, emphasizing the dignity of life, the pivotal role of masculinity, and the sanctity of motherhood.

His comments included critiques of Biden’s stance on abortion and gender identity issues, contrasting them sharply with traditional Catholic values.

The editorial by Peter Hamm in the Kansas City Star didn’t just critique Butker’s “outdated” comments; it proposed a radical solution: replacing him with a female kicker.

The piece’s title is “The KC Chiefs should fire Harrison Butker and hire someone who kicks like a girl.”

The piece lists several examples where women have excelled as kickers in college football, drawing on the success stories from Liz Heaston in 1997 to the more recent viral sensation Sarah Fuller, who played for Vanderbilt in 2020.

Hamm wrote:

For poetic justice after Harrison Butker’s Neanderthal outburst — and because the pipeline of talent is real — the Kansas City Chiefs’ next kicker should be a woman. This is not a joke. It’s not unrealistic. And it would be good for business. Just ask the University of Manitoba how ticket sales were last year. […] The Chiefs need to make a strategic call about Butker’s future with the team. If he could agree to shut his mouth, the current story might fade. There are, after all, plenty of athletes with backward cultural views, but they’re tolerated if they can mostly stick to sports cliches in interviews. If they’re superstars, they sometimes can keep yapping and get away with it. Harrison Butker is not Patrick Mahomes. He’s a special teams player. That gives him less leverage with the team. They could trade him for a solid kicker, or they could make a statement by signing a woman to kick. Liz Heaston, Ashley Martin, Katie Hnida or Sarah Fuller might take a call. Maya Turner would likely give serious thought to an offer.

For reference, Sarah Fuller made history when she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. She scored her first career points by successfully kicking two extra points during a game for Vanderbilt University against Tennessee on December 12, 2020.