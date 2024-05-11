JUST IN: Trump Shuts Down Rumor from Fake News Media Claiming He is Considering Nikki Haley for VP

President Donald Trump has publicly refuted claims circulated by the fake news media that he is considering Nikki Haley, his former UN Ambassador and a one-time GOP presidential rival, as his vice-presidential running mate.

The rumors were quashed directly by Trump himself via a social media post on Saturday, as he prepared for a major rally in New Jersey.

In his statement, Trump declared, “Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well! DJT.”

This direct response comes in the wake of a now-retracted report from Axios, which had suggested that the Trump campaign was weighing Haley as a potential running mate.

Axios had initially claimed, citing “sources” familiar with the campaign’s dynamics, that despite a cool relationship between Trump and Haley, she was being eyed as a potential VP pick.

SCOOP: Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump’s campaign to be his running mate, two people familiar with the dynamic told Axios. https://t.co/gFCKWqcNly — Axios (@axios) May 11, 2024

Axios previously reported:

Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump’s campaign to be his running mate, two people familiar with the dynamic told Axios. The GOP rivals’ relationship remains chilly, but Trump could pick Haley if he were convinced she’d help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses. Republicans close to both campaigns believe it’s in Haley and Trump’s mutual interests to reconcile, despite their bitter fight in the GOP primary and their divergent views on some big issues. Trump is scrambling to make up a fundraising disadvantage against President Biden and pay legal fees. Haley, meanwhile, has deep ties to donors who are wary of the former president. A reconciliation with Haley, his former UN ambassador, also could help Trump cut attract some of the college-educated Republicans who have kept voting for her in primaries even after she dropped out. Spokespeople for Trump and Haley declined to comment.

Donald Trump Jr. took to social media to denounce the initial report. He suggested that rumors of Haley’s consideration might have been a ploy tied to her political action committee’s fundraising efforts.

“Oh Thank God!!! Word on street is that her people were floating this bullshit because she has a PAC fundraiser monday and is trying to sell attendance!!!” Trump Jr. wrote.

Oh Thank God!!! Word on street is that her people were floating this bullshit because she has a PAC fundraiser monday and is trying to sell attendance!!! pic.twitter.com/4hvr69MKU6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 11, 2024

Steve Bannon also weighed in saying “it’s just spin from her donors and some Republican operatives around Trump.”

