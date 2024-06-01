JUST IN: Michelle Obama’s Mom Dead at 86

by

Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced her mother, Marian Louis Shields Robinson passed away on Friday.

She was 86.

“She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we’ll move on without her,” the Obamas said.

Michelle Obama’s mother lived at the White House for 8 years during Obama’s presidency.

“Marian Lois Shields Robinson — our mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother — had a way of summing up the truths about life in a word or two, maybe a quick phrase that made everyone around her stop and think. Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world’s roughest edges could always be sanded down with a little grace.” – Barack Obama wrote in a Medium post.

