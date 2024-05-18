Just Look at That Crowd! – 81 Million Vote Recipient Joe Biden Passes Through Bright Blue Atlanta in Motorcade and Nobody Cares (VIDEO)

by

Just look at that crowd!

Joe Biden on Saturday arrived in Atlanta to participate in a campaign event. He ignored questions as he deplaned.

WATCH:

Biden is currently on tour pandering to black voters since they are leaving the Democrat party in droves.

President Trump has more than doubled his support among black voters since 2020.

81 million vote recipient Joe Biden passed through bright blue Atlanta in his presidential motorcade on Saturday and nobody cared.

A few people who were strolling around town on a Saturday caught a glimpse of Joe Biden’s motorcade driving through Atlanta.

There were no Biden supporters holding up ‘Biden 2024’ flags in bright blue Atlanta in a state he supposedly won in 2020.

Nobody was cheering as Biden passed through. Bystanders looked bored.

WATCH:

In contrast, Trump was in Atlanta last month and received a rock star welcome at a local Chick-fil-A.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.