JUST IN: Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett’s Cause of Death Revealed

As previously reported, Boeing whistleblower John Barnett was found dead from a ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound inside his vehicle outside a hotel in Charleston, South Carolina as he was testifying against the airplane company.

John Barnett was found dead on March 9 on day three of his deposition against Boeing. He worked for Boeing for 32 years until he retired in 2017.

“Barnett’s death came during a break in depositions in a whistleblower retaliation suit, where he alleged under-pressure workers were deliberately fitting sub-standard parts to aircraft on the assembly line.” the Daily Mail reported.

Charleston police investigated after Barnett was found in his truck “suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.”

A suicide note was reportedly found next to John Barnett.

According to the Daily Mail, Barnett was reportedly found with a ‘silver handgun’ in his hand and his finger on the trigger. A suicide note was also found on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Barnett’s lawyers asked for a thorough probe because they didn’t believe he committed suicide.

“John was in the midst of a deposition in his whistleblower case, which finally was nearing the end,” Barnett’s lawyers said, according to The New York Post. “He was in very good spirits and really looking forward to putting this phase of his life behind him and moving on.”

According to the Charleston County coroner’s report, Barnett died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“All findings were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the report from Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal reads, according to Fox News.

Barnett’s manner “is best deemed, ‘Suicide,'” the coroner wrote.