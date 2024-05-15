JUST IN: Bag of Cocaine Discovered Inside U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters

In a press release, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) reported a bag of cocaine was discovered inside its headquarters.

The USCP reported a small bag of a powdery white substance, which later tested positive for cocaine, was discovered in the second-floor hallway of USCP’s headquarters in an area that is used to store furniture and supplies.

An officer discovered the baggie at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and reported his findings to a supervisor.

The area where the bag was located usually experiences heavy traffic from contractors and USCP employees.

The USCP Investigations unit has launched an investigation and will soon commence a DNA test on the baggie.

Per USCP:

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) is investigating a roughly one-inch by one-inch zip lock bag with a small amount of a white powdery substance, which field tested positive for cocaine. The small bag was found on the floor of a hallway inside USCP headquarters. The hallway is on the second floor in an area that has been a staging spot for furniture and supplies. The area is heavily trafficked by various contractors and employees. It is also near offices such as Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing. The baggie was found in the middle of the floor just before 1:00 p.m. by an officer, who immediately reported it to a supervisor. The residue was field tested and came back positive for cocaine. The USCP Investigations Division has opened an investigation, which will include further testing, including DNA testing of the baggie. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.