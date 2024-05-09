Judicial Watch Releases Voicemail Recording of FBI Agent and Secret Service Agent Coordinating Raid of Mar-a-Lago (AUDIO)

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch released a voicemail recording of an FBI Special Agent and Secret Service agent coordinating the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“Yes, hi, this is Special Agent [redacted] from FBI [unintelligible]. We met on Monday [the day of the raid]. We have a couple of specific follow-up asks of you, um, so give me a call so we can discuss that. My number is [redacted]. Again, my name is [redacted]. Thanks, bye,” the special agent said in an August 11, 2022 voicemail.

The recording was uncovered in an October 2022 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for all communications of the U.S. Secret Service internally and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the raid on President Trump’s home and for any video or audio recordings made during the raid on August 8, 2022 (Judicial Watch Inc. v. U.S Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:22-cv-03147)).” the watchdog said.

“This recording is real-time evidence of the Biden administration’s whole government operation to abuse Trump by raiding his home. Judicial Watch will continue to piece together the details of the conspiracy to launch an unprecedented and malicious raid on the home of Biden’s chief political opponent,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and seized boxes of records from Trump’s Florida estate.

Machine-gun-toting agents descend on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and by November Biden’s DOJ appointed a special counsel to investigate the documents stored at the Florida residence.

Within a few months Special Counsel Jack Smith had issued a flurry of subpoenas and by June 2023 Trump was indicted on 37 federal charges.

