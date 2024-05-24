Joe Biden Gets Absolutely Roasted After Tweeting ‘We Leave No Veteran Behind’

by

Joe Biden’s Twitter/X account published a message yesterday saying ‘we leave no veteran behind’ and it provoked a strong reaction from other users on the site.

Some users were quick to point out the disaster of the Afghanistan withdrawal, others noted the fact that we still have homeless veterans in our country while illegal immigrants are put up in hotels.

The backfire was massive.

Here’s the Biden tweet:

Here are some of the responses:

Biden’s social media team clearly didn’t think this through before posting.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.